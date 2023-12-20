LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview PD is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday that injured one person.

According to a release, Longview officers responded to a shooting at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 W. Avalon Avenue at around 6:24 p.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered a juvenile male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said the case is ongoing with detectives still gathering information.

The public is asked if they have any information on this case to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.