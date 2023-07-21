PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) — Two minors were detained after an investigation into suspicious credit card charges in Pittsburg.

According to the Pittsburg Police Department, on Monday a citizen notified the Pittsburg Police Department that their credit card appeared to have a suspicious charge after a recent purchase at McDonald’s in Pittsburg.

This happened at the McDonald’s at 101 S. Greer Blvd.

With the assistance of the local McDonald’s franchise, PPD began to “investigate two employees for fraudulently using the customer’s credit card.” Officers were able to identify and arrest two juveniles, charging them with credit and debit card abuse, which police believe occurred over a span of two months.

The Pittsburg Police Department is encouraging citizens who went to this McDonald’s within the last few months to contact them if they find any unauthorized activity on their credit or debit cards.

According to the Pittsburg Police Department, “this type of activity is unfortunately a trending crime targeting more businesses locally and statewide. Please take this as a reminder to always look closely at your transactions and statements for any suspicious activity and to report any concerns you have to your bank and local law enforcement.”

The McDonald’s posted to their Facebook, alerting the public of the event. According to their post, they are “working in partnership with Pittsburg’s Chief of Police, Matthew Lemarr, to help alert customers who may have been impacted – to whom we offer our deepest apologies.”

The McDonald’s also said, “we take credit card fraud very seriously and upon learning about this unacceptable behavior, we took immediate action to identify and terminate the employees involved.”

If you believe you are a customer that may have been affected at the Pittsburg location between the approximate dates of May 1 and July 15, you can contact the McDonald’s public relations manager Jean Mosley at 318-230-8210 or Chief Lemarr at 903-856-7201.