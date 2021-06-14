K-9 officer helps Cherokee County deputies arrest man who was target of manhunt

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — A man who evaded arrest from Cherokee County deputies and was the subject of a manhunt is now behind bars — thanks to K-9 Odin.

On Saturday, deputies dispatched to a disturbance in the 2000 block of FM 1910 attempted to apprehend Blake Jones, who was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, among others.

Jones ran setting off a manhunt that involved Cherokee County Special Investigation Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department K-9 Unit and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Unit, said information released by the sheriff’s department.

Jones evaded capture with the help of a friend, the announcement said.

Investigators located Jones the next day and with the help of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Officer K-9 Odin arrested him. He was charged with possession of controlled substance and evading arrest.

The investigation is ongoing “with additional charges pending,” the announcement said.

KFXK Fox 51