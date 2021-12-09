KILGORE ISD: Former Kilgore High School student arrested after bringing toy gun to campus

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A former student was found on the Kilgore High School campus Thursday in possession of a toy gun.
The individual was arrested and removed from campus by the Kilgore Police Department. A post from Kilgore ISD’s Facebook page said that parents and students were quick to notify administrators of the incident regarding the individual.
