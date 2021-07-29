Kilgore man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for drug trafficking violations

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 43-year-old Kilgore man was sentenced to a little more than eight years in prison for drug trafficking violations.

Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, plead guilty on March 20 of this year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“So long as there are those who have committed themselves to infesting their communities with illegal drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with our state and local partners, are committed to interdicting those efforts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We will continue to go after meth dealers in East Texas.”

According to information presented in court on Feb. 5, 2020, Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle used to transport and distribute methamphetamine in Smith County. Mumphrey exited the vehicle and signaled to the buyer to approach the vehicle to complete the transaction.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety – CID and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.