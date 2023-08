KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck and driver spotted at 1422 North Longview Street on July 29.

Photo courtesy of Kilgore Police Department.

The truck and driver are being searched for in relation to a criminal mischief and theft incident that happened around 3:30 p.m., officials said.

Kilgore PD asked anyone with information to contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com and reference case number 2307-2243.