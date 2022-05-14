KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he was found lying in a driveway by Kilgore Police officers who were responding to reports of gunshots in a local neighborhood.

On Saturday, around 6 p.m., the Kilgore Police Department responded to a call in reference to gunshots on Sceyne Street.

When KPD arrived they found a man lying in a driveway. EMS staff pronounced the man died a short time later.

Kilgore PD detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. Officials ask that people avoid the area.

“At this time, we will not release any additional information. We believe this to be an isolated event,” said the KPD in a Facebook post.