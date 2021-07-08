Kilgore PD removes very long snake from inside home

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — When a Kilgore family found an unwanted guest lurking in a closet, they called the police for help.

And Corp. Kay Lynn Newbill came to their rescue.

“When Corp. Newbill learned who the guest was, she didn’t want him either, but stepped up to help this family,” said a posting on the department’s Facebook page.

The department posted a photo of Newbill removing the unwanted guest — a very long snake — from the home.

She took the slithering creature and “released it back into the wild safely,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51