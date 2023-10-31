KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police announced on Tuesday they are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to local construction fraud.

Officials with Kilgore PD said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Ignacio “Nacho” Terrones for misapplication of trust funds in construction fraud. Terrones is believed to be the subject of “several similar investigations in other cities and counties,” according to authorities.

Terrones was given the opportunity to turn himself in over the weekend, but officials said he failed to do so and several other warrants issued against him as well.

Kilgore PD said they do not want the public to approach or attempt to apprehend him, but anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.