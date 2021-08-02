Kilgore PD searching for person who stole elderly man’s phone at Whataburger

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying the person who was responsible for stealing an elderly man’s phone at a local Whataburger in Kilgore.

A photo was released of the man on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page. In the photo, the man can be seen standing at the order counter wearing a dark baseball cap and a bright orange shirt.

Kilgore police have asked that if anyone has any information, to contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6983 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com. People can also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236 STOP or text an anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip and refer to KPD Incident #2107-1048.