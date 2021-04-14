Kilgore PD seeking help finding vehicle they say was involved in hit and run

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run.

According to Kilgore PD, a blue four-door vehicle with what appears to be a Chevrolet logo on the back ran a red light at State Highway 135 and Gladewater Street, then fled the scene after being involved in a hit and run.

The vehicle was reported to be driven by an unknown black male, last seen heading east on State Highway 31 from the exit ramp of State Highway 135.

Kilgore PD provided a photo of the vehicle in question. They said that though the photo is decent quality, the plate is just out of focus. After numerous attempts by officers to search the characters on the plate, nothing comes back.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle, contact Detective Andre Phillips at (903) 218-6904 or email him at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.