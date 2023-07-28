KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in connection to a theft investigation at Wal-Mart.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the suspect allegedly “fled from Asset Protection associates upon being confronted and left the location in a maroon colored Honda Pilot SUV.” The suspect can be seen in the video below.

If you have any information regarding this person’s identity, police ask that you contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.