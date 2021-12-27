Kilgore Police Department seeking public’s assistance in finding suspect with felony warrants

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a man wanted on two felony warrants.

Devonta Leavelle Allen is a suspect in several cases according to KPD and has felony warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Allen, KPD asks that they contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51