Kilgore Police Department seeking public’s assistance in finding suspect with felony warrants

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a man wanted on two felony warrants.

Devonta Leavelle Allen is a suspect in several cases according to KPD and has felony warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Allen, KPD asks that they contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.