KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly pushed a counterfeit check at a Brookshire’s.

The incident happened back on January 24 and she was wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

If you know her identity, please contact Detective Andre Phillips at (903) 218-6904 or by email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.