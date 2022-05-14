KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday by the Kilgore Police Department for an alleged improper relationship between a student and an educator.

Monica Sanchez, of Kilgore, was charged with three counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student and was also charged with assault causing bodily injury as well as sexual assault, according to judicial records.

Sanchez was booked on Saturday with $26,000 worth of bonds.

Sanchez was employed by Kilgore ISD as an ESL Aide, according to KISD’s website.