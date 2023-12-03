LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was shot in the left hand and upper thigh around 7:15 p.m. at Lake Palestine on Sunday.

A 911 call about the shooting victim was placed from Highway 155 South in Noonday, according to a press release. Officials said deputies found the caller and the victim at a hardware store in the 19600 block of Highway 155 South.

The deputies were reportedly able to apply a tourniquet to the victim which slowed his bleeding before UT Health EMS arrived to take him to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit are working to confirm the location of the shooting which officials said might be the boat ramp on County Road 189 which is just east of Highway 155.

Officials are investigating the case and have reportedly detained one person of interest.