Las Vegas murder suspect arrested at East Texas game room

Danny Lopez, wanted for a murder out of Las Vegas, was arrested at a Mabank game room Tuesday night. (Photo: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for murder in Las Vegas was arrested at a game room near Mabank, according to a release from Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

42-year-old Danny Lopez was arrested in the Silver Mine Game Room on HWY 198 near Mabank around 9:30 p.m.

Hillhouse said that Lopez was sweating profusely when approached by two deputies and was found with meth on him.

“Game rooms have been a priority in my administration for this very reason. They attract criminals, usually with drugs, and will remain at the top of my crackdown list.” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse

Hillhouse’s release did not offer any specifics about the murder case out of Las Vegas. KETK’s sister station KLAS said they were not aware of the exact killing he’s wanted for but would be seeking more information from Las Vegas police.

Below is the full statement from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office:

A wanted Las Vegas murder suspect was arrested Tuesday night in a game room by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Deputies.

Danny Lopez, 42, was caught in the Silver Mine Game Room on HWY 198 outside of Mabank around 9:30 p.m.

He was wanted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for murder and was sweating profusely when approached by two Hillhouse’s Deputies.

He was also carrying methamphetamines.

“Game rooms have been a priority in my administration for this very reason,” Hillhouse said. “They attract criminals, usually with drugs, and will remain at the top of my crackdown list.”

Lopez was taken to the Henderson County Jail, booked on the murder warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.