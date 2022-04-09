CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office is currently responding to an active hostage situation on Highway 84 west of Rusk.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man has barricaded himself near the scene with a hostage that is reported to be his ex. Instanews Cherokee County has also reported that there could possibly be an additional hostage. The highway is currently down to only one lane.

Cherokee County SWAT, DPS SWAT, negotiation teams, the Nacogdoches Police Department’s Special Reaction Team and TxDOT are all on the scene assisting. The sheriff’s office have advised that the public is not in any immediate danger at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. Check back for more updates.