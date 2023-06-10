The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for two children abducted on June 10, 2023. | Courtesy DPS

DILLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted out of Dilley shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Dilley Police Department, a 6 year old and 8 year old were previously missing.

DPD were previously looking for Cassandra Alvarez, 27, who was considered a suspect in the abduction.

It was not immediately clear if Alvarez was still considered a suspect after the abduction was discontinued.

There were not other updates on the incident Saturday.