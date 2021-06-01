HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Law officers searching for drug suspect who ran into woods to avoid being arrested

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Law officers are asking for help in locating Brett Taliaferro, a 27-year-old Lufkin man who is a felon suspected of being part of a drug dealing ring.

He is wanted on several drug and weapons charges out of Nacogdoches County and warrants out of Angelina County, said Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office.

Taliaferro avoided being arrested last Wednesday after he ran from law officers trying to make arrests as part of an investigation into drug dealing. When deputies pulled a car over on South Street in Nacogdoches, Taliaferro jumped out, ran into the woods and got away.

Two others in the car — Jonathan Tillery 34, of Huntington, and Deshay Melton 29, of Lufkin — were taken into custody.

Tillery was charged with felony possession of drugs, being a felon with a firearm and hindering apprehension of a felony. Melton also was charged with the felony crime of hindering apprehension of a felon.

Deputies seized from the vehicle 26 ounces of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of codeine and other clubs and eight guns, the sheriff’s office said.

A fourth suspect in the drug investigation, Jacob Miller, had previously been arrested and charged with drug crimes, the sheriff’s office said.

Bridges said Miller, Taliaferro and Tillery had strong ties together in the distribution of methamphetamine in East Texas, said information released by the sheriff’s office.

Those who see Taliagerro are being advised not to approach him but to call Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636 or provide information at 936-560-4636 at ncstips.com.