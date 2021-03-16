Law officers take man into custody after high-speed chase in Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is in custody Tuesday morning after leading law officers on a high-speed chase through parts of Van Zandt and Kaufman counties.
According to The County Eagle, DPS motorist units began pursuing the driver on Interstate 20 east of Terrell. The pursuit continued onto highways 34 and 80 before the driver “wrecked out.”
The driver then ran before being caught and taken into custody in Kaufman County, according to newspaper.
