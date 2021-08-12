Leon County escaped inmates arrested after 6 days at large

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two escaped inmates from Leon County, one of whom police say led a chase through East Texas, were arrested Thursday, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Webb was arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas. This came after the Garland County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Webb was in the area.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Webb has been on the run since Aug. 6. Webb and fellow inmate Kevin Kahler both escaped custody at that time.

On the same day Webb was arrested, members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force arrested Kevin Kahler at a hotel in Brenham.

Law enforcement said that Webb previously led police on a chase through Palestine on Friday in what officers suspected was a stolen vehicle from Conroe.

The chase briefly came to an end when the vehicle stopped, then it accelerated in reverse, striking a sergeant’s car. Police say he then fled east of US 79.