Leon County escaped inmates arrested after 6 days at large

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kevin Anthony Kahler (left) and Kevin Webb (right). (Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two escaped inmates from Leon County, one of whom police say led a chase through East Texas, were arrested Thursday, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Webb was arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas. This came after the Garland County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Webb was in the area.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Webb has been on the run since Aug. 6. Webb and fellow inmate Kevin Kahler both escaped custody at that time.

On the same day Webb was arrested, members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force arrested Kevin Kahler at a hotel in Brenham.

Law enforcement said that Webb previously led police on a chase through Palestine on Friday in what officers suspected was a stolen vehicle from Conroe.

The chase briefly came to an end when the vehicle stopped, then it accelerated in reverse, striking a sergeant’s car. Police say he then fled east of US 79.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51