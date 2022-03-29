TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man is facing two counts of cattle theft after a monthslong investigation from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

65-year-old Jesus Perez-Sanchez is facing two third-degree felony counts of theft of livestock worth less than $150,000. He was taken into custody on March 11 after the investigation began in Dec. 2021.

The TSCRA released a statement saying that an “absentee landowner discovered irregularities in cattle sales from their ranch.”

Perez-Sanchez allegedly took three yearlings to a livestock auction and placed one of them in his own name without the landowner’s consent.

The second charge accuses him of taking a bull and cow to an auction and” placing the cow under his own name,” once again without the owner’s knowledge or consent. The amount that Perez-Sanchez allegedly made from the sales is unknown.

Perez was released from jail on March 21 after posting a $50,000 bond. His next court date has not been scheduled.