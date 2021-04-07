Lindale man accused of raping teenage girl at sleepover arrested again for bond violation

Adam Aguirre is accused of sexually assaulting a child last March. He was re-arrested on Tueday, April 6, for an unspecified bond violation. (Photo: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over a year ago was arrested again on Tuesday for violating his bond.

Adam Aguirre, 37, is accused of raping a teenage girl at his home back on March 7, 2020. The victim was staying at the home with roughly 10 other friends during a sleepover, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

The victim said that she and another friend fell asleep with another friend in Aguirre’s room, but that he was not in it at the time.

She told detectives later that she woke up to him assaulting her. She began to yell and left the room. The warrant says that when she told a friend what happened, the friend said that Aguirre had tried “feeling up” her as well.

The document states that Aguirre was contacted by police for questioning, who initially agreed to meet with detectives. Shortly after, he told them he had hired an attorney.

Aguirre was initially arrested back on September 29 of last year and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

It is unclear from the booking report what condition of bond he violated, but the following is what was required of him as ordered by Judge Taylor Heaton: