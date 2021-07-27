Lindale man charged with aggravated assault after shootout left two wounded

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Lindale man who was shot in the leg during a gun battle with another man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Matthew Aric Jones, 23, is being held in Smith County Jail under $300,000 bond.

Jones went to UT Health in Quitman for treatment of the wound to the leg but fled the hospital when law officers arrived. He later was taken into custody.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was involved in a shootout with Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, at house on Smith County County Road 447 about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Hasten also was wounded. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Tyler where he is receiving treatment.

Officials received a 911 call that a shooting had just occurred in the 19200 block of CR 447 near Van. Smith County deputies and Van Police Department officers responded and found Hasten outside the home.

