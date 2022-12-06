TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Lindale man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for child pornography violations.

Michael James Quam, 29, pleaded guilty on July 20, 2022, to possessing or accessing child pornography and was sentenced to 7 years and three months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, on March 5, 2020, and undercover law enforcement official connected to a social media sharing group. A user in the group, who was later identified as Quam, posted a link to a “cloud storage” file that led to a folder containing child pornography.

He admitted that he knew the link had videos of child pornography when he posted it on the group.

Quam was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 17 and charged with federal violations.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.