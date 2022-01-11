Lindale man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man was sentenced to life in prison after he shot a woman.

35-year-old Samuel Salas was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a woman on March 12, 2021, and Smith County officials said he attempted to break into a home the next day.

Smith County law enforcement was searching for Salas for four days until they captured him in Wood County on March 15, 2021.

Back in 2016, Salas also pleaded guilty to assault of a family or a household member, a second-degree felony, and received four years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51