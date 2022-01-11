Lindale man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man was sentenced to life in prison after he shot a woman.

35-year-old Samuel Salas was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a woman on March 12, 2021, and Smith County officials said he attempted to break into a home the next day.

Smith County law enforcement was searching for Salas for four days until they captured him in Wood County on March 15, 2021.

Back in 2016, Salas also pleaded guilty to assault of a family or a household member, a second-degree felony, and received four years.