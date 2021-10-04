Lindale man sentenced to life in prison for violent wreck that killed ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty on Friday to two counts of murder.

David Reed, 41, was arrested after a violent wreck last December that killed 26-year-old Shelby Duarte and 43-year-old Timothy Nelson Jr. They died after they were hit by a truck driven by Reed.

Reed pleaded guilty in the 241st District Court in front of Judge Jack Skeen.

An arrest warrant obtained at the time by KETK News stated that Reed was also trying to blow himself up and had loaded his vehicle with propane tanks.

Investigators at the scene found that Reed drove his white pickup into a camper trailer, which destroyed it. Duarte and Nelson were thrown 65 feet as a result of the crash, hitting the front of a house. It is unknown if they were inside or outside the camper at the time of the collision.

Nelson’s family lived inside the home and was woken up by the crash. They told investigators that Duarte and Nelson were living together in the trailer. The warrant stated that Duarte had recently left Reed and that he was the subject of several cases of alleged abuse against her, including kidnapping and assault.

The warrant stated that Duarte had been hiding her car behind the house while staying with Nelson because she was afraid of Reed. After the crash, he ran away but was later tracked down by authorities.

Reed claimed to investigators after his arrest that Duarte had told him that she was pregnant. However, her family disputes this.

That night, Reed was texting with her when Nelson began responding instead. He then drove to Nelson’s trailer “with the intent to kill both Duarte and Nelson… [and] his unborn child.”

Before the crash, he left Duarte a voicemail that said: “You reap what you sow. I’ll see you in hell.”