Lindale man to plead guilty to raping teenage girl at sleepover

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man charged with child sexual assault will plead guilty at a later date, his lawyer announced during a hearing Wednesday morning.

38-year-old Adam Aguirre was accused of raping a teenage girl at his home back in March 2020. The victim was staying there along with 10 other friends during a sleepover, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

The victim said that she and another friend fell asleep with another friend in Aguirre’s room, but that he was not in it at the time.

She told detectives later that she woke up to him assaulting her. She began to yell and left the room. The warrant says that when she told a friend what happened, the friend said that Aguirre had tried “feeling up” her as well.

The document states that Aguirre was contacted by police for questioning, who initially agreed to meet with detectives. Shortly after, he told them he had hired an attorney.

Aguirre was released last September on a $50,000 bond, but was arrested again in April for an unspecified bond violation.

He will not be taking a plea deal in the case but will have a sentencing hearing in front of 114th District Judge Austin Jackson. When the hearing concludes, Jackson will hand down his sentence.

Under Texas law, Aguirre faces up to 20 years in prison.