BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The East Texas native on trial for capital murder of a Department of Public Safety trooper has been found guilty.

Dabrett Black, 37, of Lindale, was found guilty by a Brazos County jury on Thursday afternoon, just a few hours after starting deliberations. The verdict came with an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

On November 23, 2017, around 3:45 p,m., Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Damon Allen, 41, made a traffic stop on Interstate 45, just south of Farifield, in Freestone County.

The driver he pulled over was identified as Black.

DPS reports state Allen approached Black’s vehicle, spoke with him and returned to his patrol unit.

Moments later, DPS says Black began shooting at Allen multiple times with a rifle.

Allen, a 15-year DPS veteran and father of three, was pronounced dead at the scene. Black had left the area.

The next day, officials arrested Black near Prairie View in Waller County after “Odin,” a K-9 officer with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office found him hiding in a field full of hay bales.

Black was booked into the Brazos County Jail before being transferred to the Freestone County Jail where he was held on a capital murder of a law enforcement officer charge, as well as other charges out of Smith and Anderson counties.

The capital murder of a law enforcement charge, if convicted, is punishable by death.

A memorial service was held to honor the life and legacy of Allen on Friday, December 1, 2017, at the Mexia High School football stadium, where the beloved law enforcement officer played football in the early 1990s. He was laid to rest at the Salem Cemetery, near Freestone County.

The service was attended by first responders from across the state who said it was important for them to attend the memorial to show respect for Allen’s family.

“For me, the biggest one is whenever I see Damon’s family, especially his kids, recognizing that their dad has given the ultimate sacrifice for others,” said Longview Police Department Sergeant Shane McCarter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott attended the ceremony, as did Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, along with other Lone Star State lawmakers.