LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Police Department is warning the public of “an armed and dangerous man” on the run.

Early Monday morning, the department said residents in the area of CR 433 and CR 471 south of I-20 to be on the lookout for a black male in blue jeans and a black hoodie. The man could also be wearing a black bandana.

People living in the area are warned to lock their cars and remove any valuables from the inside. Police believe he is looking to steal a car for a quick getaway.

The man, whose name has not been released, is “believed to be a part of a group that was pursued by multiple agencies in a stolen vehicle late [Sunday] night,” according to Lindale PD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.