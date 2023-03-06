LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Terry Mays was headed to work when he got a text from his wife. She works at Lindale ISD’s E.J. Moss Intermediate School.

“She sent me a text saying they were on lockdown because there could be an active shooter in the neighborhood,” said Terry Mays.

His wife works in the school’s cafeteria and told him she was safe in their hiding place. Soon after, alerts began going out to parents saying every Lindale ISD campus was on lockdown.

“An unidentified caller contacted Lindale Police Department via 911 and stated they were armed,” said Chief Joey King.

Mays didn’t know what to think, because he said you don’t hear about things like this happening in East Texas.

“You see it on tv and never think it’s going to come to your neighborhood,” said Mays.

Officers went door to door in the school and couldn’t find any threat, but Lindale Chief of Police Dan Somes says they will use this as an educational moment.

“We are going to review this and see where we can approve and get feedback on it,” said Chief Dan Somes.

Parents are thankful for every law enforcement agency that despite a false threat showed up to protect their children.

“They saw all of these people, from all the multiple agencies and the short amount of time that it took to arrive,” said Chief King.

The caller has not been identified at this time but Chief Somes says they won’t stop looking until they are found.

“People need to have consequences for doing crazy things like that, it’s not a joke,” said Mays.