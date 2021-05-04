Lindale woman who helped dump wounded man on side of road to die gets 30-year prison sentence

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 31-year-old Lindale woman has become the second person sentenced to prison for the death of a man who was shot and left on the side of the road.

Gregg County District Judge Scott Novy on Tuesday sentenced Hannah McCartney to 30 years in prison. She previously pleaded guilty to a murder charge in connection with the death of LaDarius Bell, 26, of Tyler.

Last month, the same judge sentenced Jared Freelen, 25, of Lindale, to 30 years in prison on a murder charge for his role in the death.

According to judicial records McCartney, Freelan and Bell hatched a plot to rob a man in Longview but when they went execute the plan on Dec. 15, 2019, the intended victim opened fire on the three and a bullet hit Bell in the head.

Instead of seeking medical attention for Bell, McCartney and Freelan drove to a rural area along FM 2089 near Overton and dumped Bell on the side of the road where he died.