Liquid meth headed for Longview seized by federal agents

(KETK) — Federal agents have seized a shipment of liquid methamphetamine headed to Longview after a K-9 was used to find the drugs at the Port of Cincinnati.

A drug dog named Bruno alerted agents to what was being passed off as an injectable equine medication, said information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The bottles of liquid were imported from Mexico and set to be shipped to Longview, the statement said.

When officers tested the liquid, they discovered it was liquid meth.

Methamphetamine is often liquefied and paced in bottles to evade detection. The water is later boiled away, leaving the drug in solid form.

The seizure of the liquid meth was one of several seizures of drugs and money made at the port in late February and early March, the statement said.

Customs and Border Protection conducts operations at ports of entry and screens international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons and other restricted products.