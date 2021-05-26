Little Rock woman wanted for murder in slaying of man found dead in Texarkana apartment

Mahogany Jashe Palmer, 22, is wanted for capital murder and theft of property over $25,000 in connection with the death of 40-year-old Earnest Jackson. (Photo: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Police are on the hunt for a Little Rock woman accused of killing a Chicago, Illinois man whose body was found inside of his apartment Tuesday morning.

According to the Texas Arkansas Police Department, 22-year-old Mahogany Jashe Palmer is wanted for capital murder and theft of property over $25,000 in connection with the death of 40-year-old Earnest Jackson.

It happened in 4300 block of County Avenue around 9:30 a.m. at the Fox Creek Apartments Tuesday. TAPD TAPD says the apartment manager asked officers to do a welfare check after not hearing or seeing Jackson in about a week.

When police showed up, they found Jackson dead inside of his apartment. Officers say they do consider Ms. Palmer to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information related to Jackson’s death, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).