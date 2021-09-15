LIVE BLOG: Smith Co. constable accused of offering visitation services in exchange for inappropriate photos in Day 1 of trial

Smith County Pct. 2 Constable Josh Black faces trial in his first of two prostitution charges on Monday. (Photo via Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

9:25 a.m.

Castle testifies that an investigation began in August 2020 after Bailey Vandergriff called his office. She was initially hesitant to give up Black’s name, but eventually met Castle and showed him her phone.

He confirmed that it was Josh Black’s phone number. Castle met with Black, who confirmed the phone number on Vandergriff’s device was his.

9:10 a.m.

Defense attorney Mishae Boren gives a brief, two-minute opening statement calling the Texas Rangers investigation one-sided and that her client is innocent.

Texas Ranger investigator Nick Castle is called to the stand.

9:00 a.m.

During opening statements, prosecutors reveal that Black is accused of asking for inappropriate photographs in exchange as payment for having supervised visitations for a divorced mother.

Family courts had assigned him to supervise visits between parents going through divorce proceedings. He usually charged $50 an hour for the visits, but prosecutors alleged that he offered that the woman send nude photos of herself to him instead.

Prosecutors acknowledge that there were instances where the woman went along with Black’s messages. They say that while that may be true, Black is the one who is a sworn peace officer and held to a higher standard.

8:45 a.m.

Judge Austin Jackson has brought the jury into the courtroom. There are 7 total jurors: 6 jurors and one alternate.

The jury is made up of two white men, four white women, and one black woman.

Original Story

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black will begin his first of two trials this month Wednesday morning as he faces a felony count of official oppression.

Black is also charged on one count of misdemeanor prostitution and will also face a separate jury later this month on that charge. Monday morning was spent between 114th District Judge Austin Jackson and County Court at Law 2 Judge Taylor Heaton on which trial would proceed first.

Official oppression is typically classified as a Class A misdemeanor in Texas but can be upgraded to a third-degree felony in certain cases, which it was in Black’s.

In Texas, a law enforcement officer can be charged with official oppression under any of the following circumstances:

Intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that he knows is unlawful

Intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing his conduct is unlawful

Intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment

It’s been unclear from pre-trial proceedings which of the circumstances Black is alleged to have violated.

Another twist was added in the case when he was arrested again last Friday for a separate indictment of prostitution, just three days before his first trial was scheduled to begin. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said that the charge dealt with a separate victim than the first.

Under Texas law, the maximum penalty for a Class A misdemeanor in a fine of no more than $4,000 and/or a one-year sentence in county jail.

Black was appointed to be the Pct. 2 Constable back in 2018 when Andy Dunklin vacated his position to become the precinct’s Justice of the Peace. He ran unopposed in the 2020 election this week.

He holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from TJC and graduated in 2007 from TJC’s 10th session Police Academy. He has completed training at The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Institute of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University for constables.

Black also served in the army component of the Texas State Guard, 2nd battalion 19th regiment, where he received the regimental commanders’ award.