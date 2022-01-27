Editor’s Note: The video attached above aired on Wednesday, January 26.

11:12 a.m.

Defense now questioning Lloyd. She identified 7 particles of GSR, meaning they had all three elements consistent with a gunshot. This was out of 3,500+. She also confirms that GSR is easily transferable.

11:06 a.m.

Lloyd testifies that even though GSR kits come with gloves, they are not specially made. Meaning that you could wear other gloves while using the kit.

She says that wearing other gloves would not lead to cross-contamination. This is after yesterday Officer Williams with Tyler PD said he made a mistake and did not wear the gloves with the kit.

10:54 a.m.

Jury brought in now. Prosecution now calls Rebkekah Lloyd, who analyzed the gunshot residue that was tested from Perdomo. It is their final witness in the case.

10:45 a.m.

Judge Jackson is sustaining a prosecution objection that the defense can’t ask the GSR tester why the FBI has discontinued GSR testing.

The defense said not allowing the question would be a violation of 6th Amendement. They are taking 5 min. break before the jury is brought in.

10:05 a.m.

A hearing is being held outside the presence of the jury debating whether the trace analyst will testify. It is the last witness for the prosecution.

9:45 a.m.

The lawyers are going over the instructions that will be given to the jury later today. The prosecution still has one more witness to call. It will be a trace analyst for the gunshot residue test.

With the lawyers going over the jury instructions, this likely means that the defense has very few witnesses to call, if any at all.

Recap

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County prosecutors are expected to rest their case in the murder trial of a Tyler man accused of a 2018 shooting at a shopping center in broad daylight.

The defense is not expected to call many witnesses, if any at all. Before the jury was brought in Thursday morning, the two sets of attorneys went over the instructions that would be given to the jury.

28-year-old Kristian Perdomo is charged with killing 45-year-old Bradley Brockman by shooting him in the head near a Taco Bell at the intersection of Highway 31 West and Loop 323.

At the time of the arrest, law enforcement claimed that Perdomo was also the shooter in four other murders in a 10-day span. However, he has never been charged in those cases and it is not known why.

The jury has not been told about that suspicion of Perdomo in the other shootings, due to his Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial since he has never been charged for the other killings.

On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury bodycam footage of Perdomo’s arrest, roughly 30 minutes after the shooting. A police officer who had received word Perdomo might be headed her way pulled him over. The license plate matched what witnesses told police and it had trunk damage that was consistent with the getaway car as well.

The video showed Perdomo did not resist being taken into police custody. Although it was not shown on camera, officers put bags over his hands to potentially preserve gunshot residue evidence.

Officers gave a brief search of the car and found a receipt for ammunition of the same type of caliber used in the killing of Bradley Brockman. Police then got a search warrant to do a more thorough inspection.

This led to the eventual find of a gun that matched the type used in the shooting. It was stuffed behind a panel in the car.

A crime scene investigator also testified with several photographs from the shopping center. The scene featured images of blood-soaked clothes as well as the personal items of Brockman that were left behind.

The defense team objected to several pieces of evidence, including photographs and personal effects from the scene of the shooting.

Judge Austin Jackson overruled those objections and allowed most of the evidence to be presented to the jury.

The one exception was a panhandling sign that Brockman created. It read, “Please help keep my children dry and warm.” On the back of the sign was a statement about Brockman’s Marine Core service.

Jackson said that it could cause too much of an emotional bias with the jury. The picture had been seen in bodycam footage, but it was rarely the focus of the video.