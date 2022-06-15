TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with murdering his father in January 2019 will have his trial enter its second day on Wednesday.

39-year-old Tony Chase shot his father, 51-year-old Edward Blaylock, and claims he believed Blaylock was going to attack him during an argument.

Chase alleged to police Blaylock had beat him in the past, but prosecutors say Chase had opportunities to deescalate the situation and described the shooting as “cold-blooded murder.”

Blaylock was shot seven times by Chase and was pronounced dead at the scene. Chase called 911 immediately after the shooting and gave multiple interviews with police.

A live blog of the second day of the trial can be found below.

9:39 a.m.

Davidson passes questioning of Sgt. Martin back to ADA Noah Coltman after roughly 40 minutes.

9:35 a.m.

Davidson: "You would agree with me though that it's possible Mr. Blaylock could have been sitting upright and moving when he was shot?"



Detective: "It's certainly possible, yes."#TonyChaseTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 15, 2022

9:24 a.m.

The questioning has shifted to possibilities of if Blaylock could have been standing when he was shot based on blood spatter/pooling.

While not getting a direct “yes”, Davidson is getting lots of “It’s possible” answers. Trying to sow reasonable doubt.

9:07 a.m.

Davidson’s questioning begins with explaining where Blaylock could have been where he was shot. An interesting demonstration that has him practically sitting on a stool where the bed would have been and the Det. standing in the middle of the room.

The strategy is basically to say that despite the fact Blaylock ended up laying on the bed, there is a possibility the bed was low enough that he could have tripped over it after being shot if he lunged at Chase.

8:55 a.m.

Judge Austin Jackson calls the court to order and brings in the jury.

The first witness of the day is a detective who worked the crime scene. Prosecutors already went through questioning him yesterday and defense attorney Thad Davidson is beginning his cross-examination.