LIVE BLOG: Jury selection begins Monday for trial of former CHRISTUS nurse accused of murdering patients

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday morning marks the beginning of three straight days for jury selection to begin the trial of William Davis, a former CHRISTUS nurse accused of murdering patients.

Davis, 36, is facing the death penalty in a case where prosecutors allege that he intentionally blew air in the arterial lines of patients at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

Four patients were killed and several others were severely injured. Davis was arrested back in 2018 after an investigation by Tyler Police and the hospital itself.

Jury selection will begin with nearly 2,000 people taken in six different groups Monday through Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will need to widdle it down to 14 people: 12 jurors and two alternates.

9:30 a.m.

Judge Jackson approves exemptions for 10 people in the first batch of potential jurors. Those people are excused under the following reasons:

Are over 70 years of age (You may also request a permanent age 70 exemption.);

Have legal custody of a child younger than 12 years of age and your service on the jury requires leaving the child without adequate supervision;

Are a student of a public or private secondary school;

Are a person enrolled and in actual attendance at an institution of higher education;

Are an officer or an employee of the senate, house of representatives, or any department, commission, board, office, or other agency in the legislative branch of government;

Have served as a petit juror in the county during the 24-month period preceding the date you are required to appear for this summons.

Are the primary caretaker of a person who is unable to care for himself or herself (This exemption does not apply to health care workers.)

You are a member of the United States Military Forces serving on active duty and deployed to a location away from your home station and out of your county of residence.

Nearly everyone that came up was exempted. Court staff now talking to try and divide people up. In the room is DA Jacob Putman, one of his top prosecutors, and two defense attorneys — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 26, 2021

9:10 a.m.

After making sure everyone had registered, Judge Jackson enters the large jury room and thanks everyone for being patient.

8:30 a.m.

Hundreds of Smith County residents make their way into the courthouse and are screened by deputies. Administrators give everyone an assigned number and go sit in the corresponding chair.