LIVE BLOG: Judge allows victim’s parents to testify in murder trial

Editor’s Note: The video embedded above is from a story that aired Monday, December 6.

10:11 a.m.

After a nearly 5-minute discussion at Jackson’s bench, he allows the timeline of the phone calls to be shown to the jury. It also includes text messages.

10:06 a.m.

Brief sidebar as defense objects to a timeline that Turner created.

10:00 a.m.

Turner went through cell phone records and was able to piece together the route that Reynolds, Nathan Garcia, and Colton Tate took to get to the house where the party/shooting was at.

9:46 a.m.

Robert Carpenter’s testimony was also short. Said Andrew had taken the shotgun and buckshot for hunting.

Defense has no questions. Next witness is David Turner, who at the time was a detective with Sheriff’s Office.

9:41 a.m.

Julia Roberts shed several tears after a photo just months before the shooting of her son was shown. She identified him as her son. Prosecution passed questioning and the defense had no questions for her.

His father Robert Carpenter is now testifying.

9:35 a.m.

The prosecution has called Julia, Andrew Carpenter’s mother to the stand.

9:22 a.m.

Judge Jackson is going to allow the Carpenter’s to testify but it’s going to be very limited on what they’re allowed to say.

No emotional testimony or talking about what kind of person Carpenter was will be allowed. We now have a 15-minute break.

9:15 a.m.

Prosecutors want Carpenter’s father to talk about the guns that he took from the home to the house where the shooting happened.

Defense arguing that it’s irrelevant because the parents had nothing to do with the shooting.

9:11 a.m.

Jury being excused now after questioning ends for Dr. Dyer. Lawyers will debate about potential testimony from Carpenter’s parents.

9:05 a.m.

Davidson asks Dyer if she has seen someone survive a shotgun blast initially but later die from infection, even from birdshot.

She says yes. He then passes questioning back after going over the trajectory and that both shots from Reynolds did massive damage.

9:00 a.m.

Dr. Dyer testifies that the second shot was likely fired as Carpenter was falling over after he’d been shot in the wrist.

This is due to the trajectory of the bullet being “downward.”

Prosecution passes questioning of Dr. Dyer to the defense.

8:55 a.m.

One bullet entered Carpenter’s chest, went through his right lung, and exited the lateral right side of his back. Caused massive amounts of internal bleeding inside his lung.

Dr. Dyer said this was enough to kill Carpenter.

8:44 a.m.

Jury being shown photos of Andrew Carpenter’s body from before the autopsy. It includes full body images as well as photos up close to where the bullets entered his body.

8:35 a.m.

Dr. Tracy Dyer has taken the stand.

8:30 a.m.

Judge Jackson calls the court to order. The first witness called will be Dr. Tracy Dyer, the medical examiner in Dallas who performed the autopsy.

However, both sets of lawyers are taking up issues with Jackson. Defense attorney Thad Davidson is bringing up an issue of a juror who apparently fell asleep in the afternoon session.

Carpenter’s parents will also be taking the stand today after Dyer.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The second day of a Tyler murder trial is expected to begin with testimony from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on the victim.

25-year-old Martin Reynolds is charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old Andrew Carpenter. The two had been in a fight earlier in the day and Reynolds drove to a home that Carpenter was socializing at.

The trial centers around the question: Was Martin Reynolds justified in killing 19-year-old Andrew Carpenter? Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jiral told the jury in his opening statement Monday that the case is a relatively simple one.

“It’s a simple case, there aren’t a whole lot of facts in dispute. You’re going to hear that Martin Reynolds, because of a phone call, borrowed a gun, bummed a ride, and ended a young man’s life on Earth.” ADA Bryan Jiral

Thad Davidson, lead defense counsel for Reynolds, has maintained for more than four years that Reynolds simply acted in self-defense and he had no intention of a shooting breaking out.

“Martin Reynolds was there to make peace,” Davidson said. “He was acting in a peaceful manner. He wasn’t acting in a threatening or provocative manner, he was walking up there with a beer in his hand to make peace.”

Tuesday’s testimony will begin with the medical examiner from Dallas who performed the autopsy on Carpenter. Lawyers on both sides were objecting several times to each other’s methods of questioning witnesses. During a break in the case, 114th District Judge Austin Jackson reminded both sets of attorneys to please remain professional.

The case is expected to be relatively quick and could go to the jury as early as Wednesday morning. In 2019, Reynolds turned down a 15-year plea offer from the District Attorney’s Office.