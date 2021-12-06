LIVE BLOG: ‘That ain’t murder, that’s self-defense.’ Trial begins for Tyler man charged in 2017 shooting

Martin Reynolds stands in front of Judge Austin Jackson as his defense attorney Thad Davidson speaks just off-screen on June 18, 2021.

9:50 a.m.

Villa’s body camera footage is about to be played for the jury. It will be about 15-20 minutes. It’s about 80 minutes in total but the relevant portion is at the beginning.

9:35 a.m.

Questioning of Wallaze has ended. The next witness is Raphael Villa, a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the shooting

9:29 a.m.

The 911 call has ended. Davidson now questioning her for the defense.

9:25 a.m.

As Wallaze was talking them through chest compressions, multiple people in the background could be heard saying “Come on Drew” and crying in the background.

9:17 a.m.

Wallaze spent several minutes walking witnesses through giving chest compressions to Drew Carpenter. She repeatedly said “one, two, three, four..” to keep them on track.

9:12 a.m.

“Wake up! Drew wake up!… Oh my god, Drew!”

This is how the 911 call begins while Wallaze tries to keep the caller calm.

Reynolds was wiping away tears as it started.

9:07 a.m.

Davidson has wrapped up after roughly 15 minutes. The first witness will be Amber Wallaze, the 911 dispatcher.

9:06 a.m.

Jiral asks counselors to approach Judge Jackson in the middle of Davidson’s opening statement. They spoke about 30 seconds and then Davidson continued. #MartinReynoldsTrial

9:03 a.m.

Davidson said to the jury to expect the two sets of lawyers to “go at it like cats and dogs” during this trial.

9:00 a.m.

From defense opening argument, he says that Carpenter loaded multiple guns before Reynolds even arrived.

Davidson says Reynolds walked up with a beer in his hand “to make peace.” He says Carpenter shot him with a shotgun before he could even speak. He was injured in the leg.

Martin Reynolds then shot back and killed Carpenter.

8:53 a.m.

Bryan Jiral done in 2-3 minutes. Thad Davidson giving the defense opening statement.

8:50 a.m.

The prosecution is beginning their opening statement. It is being delivered by ADA Bryan Jiral.

He opens by calling the incident “a sad story” and “a series of bad decisions.” Also admits that Drew Carpenter did indeed shoot first.

8:45 a.m.

The jury has been brought in. The 14 people, 12 jurors and two alternates, are made up of the following:

6 white men

4 black women

4 white women

8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors say they will have 9 witnesses today and the first one tomorrow will be the medical examiner who conducted the autopsy on Andrew Carpenter

8:25 a.m.

Judge Jackson and the two sets of lawyers are going through final preparations before the jury is brought in.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than four years after his arrest, a Tyler man will finally have his murder trial on Monday for a 2017 shooting that left one man dead.

25-year-old Martin Reynolds has been sitting behind bars since the November 5, 2017, shooting that killed 19-year-old Andrew Carpenter. It’s been two years since Reynolds rejected a plea deal for 15 years behind bars.

Two other men, Colton Wade Tate and Nathan Ryan Garcia, were also initially charged with murder in the case, but pleaded down to tampering with physical evidence charges that left them on deferred adjudication for nearly 10 years.

According to an affidavit obtained by KETK News at the time, Reynolds and Carpenter got into an argument over a phone call. While it was on speaker, Carpenter allegedly told Reynolds if he showed up at his home, he would put a gun to his head.

The warrant stated that Garcia drove Reynolds from Whitehouse to Carpenter’s home on Deerwood Drive to confront him and that Tate provided him with a pistol.

The affidavit states that they were walking to the home when they heard Carpenter yell and grab a shotgun. Reynolds allegedly told detectives Carpenter shot him in the leg first. He claimed he then shot back, hitting Carpenter twice.

When deputies arrived, witnesses were performing CPR and the warrant says they told investigators Reynolds was the shooter.

The case has taken years to reach a jury due to multiple delays: an appeal by Reynolds’ defense team of a pre-trial court decision in 2018 and then the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 that created a large backlog of cases that courts are still moving through.

In 2018, Reynolds’ lead defense attorney Thad Davidson argued that he was being unlawfully jailed and filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus. It essentially argues the legal basis for the reasons someone is being detained.

"My client killed Drew Carpenter. He killed him in self-defense after Drew Carpenter shot him with a shotgun…"

-Defense attorney Thad Davidson https://t.co/T2ELDpbkdm pic.twitter.com/dIAAXBdVnB — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 18, 2021

Davidson argued before then-114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy that he should not have been jailed since he claimed Carpenter shot first. She denied the writ, saying that a jury could decide whether the shooting was justified.

Despite cautions from Kennedy about appealing the decision due to the fact it could take months or even a couple of years, Davidson did file one with the Texas Twelfth District Court of Appeals, which upheld Kennedy’s decision in late 2019.

Before a trial could be heard, the pandemic brought the court system to a standstill in March 2020 and no trials of any kind were heard for months.

Kennedy has since retired and was replaced in January by Austin Reeves Jackson, who has been on the bench now for nearly one year.

The case was then scheduled behind the infamous William Davis trial, the former CHRISTUS nurse convicted of murdering multiple heart surgery patients. That trial last for more than one month and put off Reynolds trial until December.

Reynolds has been held in jail since his arrest in 2017 on a $750,000 bond. When his case begins Monday, he will have been behind bars for 1,492 consecutive days.