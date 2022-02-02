Editor’s Note: The video above aired on February 1.

10:43 a.m.

Perdomo told Det. Hill he joined the gang so that he could have friends and he only saw his mom about 10 minutes a day because she worked.

“With my occupation it never ceases to amaze what people of capable of while on it,” Det. Hill said about seeing people on meth.

Perdomo began smoking meth every day when he got out of jail.

10:39 a.m.

Defense opens with questioning about how Perdomo became tearful whenever his mom came up during the interview. He talked about how they were both abused by biological father and stepfather.

10:34 a.m.

Perdomo asked Hill not to show his mom the pictures of the victims. He also asked him to tell her he loved her. Hill said he found this odd because he never said he wasn’t the shooter.

Hill asked Perdomo why he shot five people, Perdomo responded: “I’m going to take my chances.”

Perdomo never claimed not to be the shooter. There also were not similar killings after Perdomo was arrested.

Questioning has been passed to the defense.

10:29 a.m.

Det. Hill testifies that when Perdomo was shown photos of the other four murder victims, Perdomo laughed and smiled. Perdomo also metioned that he was a member of the Bloods gang.

10:27 a.m.

Jury back in the courtroom after about 50 minutes. Both sides will question Det. Hill on his interview with Perdomo.

We should be ready for closing arguments this afternoon.

10:15 a.m.

Back in the courtroom, but still no jury.

The lawyers have agreed that only certain parts of the interview with Perdomo will be played for the jury and that both sides can ask about.

10:00 a.m.

The courtroom has now been cleared of everyone except Judge Jackson, defense counsel, and Det. Hill. Prosecution also has left. There is some kind of questioning of Hill. Jury was excused from courtroom about 30 minutes ago.

9:35 a.m.

Det. Hill was about to be questioned about his conversation with Perdomo shortly after he was arrested. Defense asked for a sidebar.

The jury has been excused until 10 a.m. while the lawyers go talk in the whole before what I assume will be a hearing.

9:30 a.m.

Prosecutor: “In your 15 years of law enforcement in Tyler and Smith County, is it unusual to have 5 homicides of any type in a 9 day period?”

Hill: “Yes.”

Prosecutor: “Even more so with the same weapon?”

Hill: “Absolutely.”

9:24 a.m.

After Benny Jackson was murdered, the third similar shooting within a few days, a task force was created with these agencies to share information:

Tyler PD

Smith County Sheriff

Texas Rangers

FBI

ATF

DEA

9:20 a.m.

Hill was assigned to look into the murder of Joel Sevilla. He noticed similarities with the murder of Mario Guzman.

“They were both executed, shot in the head in the doorway, with the same caliber.”

9:12 a.m.

Detectives found song lyrics written by Perdomo that included the line: “B****, I aim for the brain.”

The defense had no questions for Williams. Next up is Detective Josh Hill, who is now with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. He used to be a detective with the Sheriff’s Office.

9:06 a.m.

The next witness is Greg Williams, who is back on the stand for the third time this trial. He is being questioned about searching Perdomo’s home after the shooting of Bradley Brockman.

9:00 a.m.

McClain testifies that Jones did not die instantly from his gunshot wound to the chest. It caused damage to his kidneys, small intestine and a large amount of internal bleeding.

8:45 a.m.

Judge Jackson calls the court to order and the first witness of the day for the prosecution is William McClain, a medical examiner from Nashville, Tennessee, who performed the autopsy on Jerome Jones.

He flew in just for this testimony.

Recap

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County prosecutors are expected Wednesday to rest their case for a life sentence in a Tyler murder trial for a 2018 shopping center shooting.

Kristian Perdomo was convicted last week of shooting Bradley Brockman in the head at the Westwood Shopping Center.

During the sentencing phase, prosecutors told the jury that Perdomo had been suspected in four other unsolved murders in the nine days before Brockman’s death, but he was never charged.

The defense has countered by saying that other than the same type of ammo being used in the other shootings, there is no physical evidence tying Perdomo to them.

Prosecutors have told Judge Austin Jackson that they should be resting their case Wednesday morning. It is unclear how many witnesses the defense may call on Perdomo’s behalf.

Perdomo is facing up to life in prison for Brockman’s murder. Judge Jackson has instructed the jurors that if “they do not believe Mr. Perdomo committed the other murders beyond a reasonable doubt,” they are prohibited from using them in their consideration of his sentence for killing Brockman.