Editor’s Note: The footage above aired on Friday, January 28.

9:15 a.m.

Officer Rule is asked about being at the scene of one of the other four victims. The defense had nothing to ask of her.

The next witness is Officer Greg Williams, who handled the GSR tests for Bradley Brockman’s murder. He also investigated the scene for Benny Jackson’s murder, another one of the four killings that are unsolved.

9:08 a.m.

Questioning of Armstrong passed to the defense after basic questions on the gunshot wounds.

Brett Harrison asks about drug use by Sevilla before ending his side quickly. The next witness is Officer Rule, who pulled over Perdomo the day of the shooting.

9:05 a.m.

The jury is shown photos of Sevilla’s autopsy after he was shot in the head and chest.

9:00 a.m.

Judge Austin Jackson calls the court to order and brings in the jury.

The first witness of the day for the prosecution is Danielle Armstrong, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Joel Sevilla. He was one of the four unsolved murders that investigators believed Perdomo committed, but was never charged in.

Recap

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sentencing phase for a Tyler man convicted of murder enters its second day Tuesday morning after taking a brief pause Friday afternoon.

28-year-old Kristian Perdomo was convicted in the killing of Bradley Brockman after shooting him in the head at a Tyler shopping center in December 2018. The jury deliberated around 40 minutes before returning the verdict.

Prosecutors opened the sentencing phase by calling Perdomo “a serial killer” and he had been suspected, but never charged, in four other unsolved murders in the nine days prior to Brockman’s shooting.

At the other four murder scenes, the same type of gun and ammo that had been used to kill Brockman were found. However, no other evidence linking Perdomo to them was located, which is likely why he was never charged.

“You are not going to hear any fingerprints, DNA evidence, blood evidence, witnesses, or anything other than ballistics linking Mr. Perdomo to these four murders.” Lead defense attorney Brett Harrison

Prosecutors are expected to delve more into the other unsolved homicides on Tuesday. The case is expected to wrap up sometime on Wednesday.

Perdomo is facing up to life in prison for Brockman’s murder. Judge Austin Jackson has instructed the jurors that if “they do not believe Mr. Perdomo committed the other murders beyond a reasonable doubt,” they are prohibited from using them in their consideration of his sentence for killing Brockman.