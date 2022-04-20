Editor’s Note: This is blog that will be continuously updated. Check back throughout the day for new information.

10:52 a.m.

Hernandez said after checking on the kids on the shore before the crash she “felt there was no danger and they were in a good place.”

10:45 a.m.

Hernandez says that Roberto wanted to run an animal shelter as a veterinarian.

10:41 a.m.

Dr. Greenburg’s testimony is done. Defense had no questions. The next witness is Judith Hernandez, Roberto’s mother. She only speaks Spanish and an interpreter will be used to translate her testimony.

10:35 a.m.

ADA Coltman: “Would it be fair to say that the majority of Roberto’s brain was missing after the crash?”

Greenburg: “Yes.”

10:30 a.m.

First witness is Dr. Natasha Greenburg, a medical examiner from Fort Worth. She performed the autopsy on Roberto Hernandez.

10:22 a.m.

Jury not back yet but ADA Coltman says that he’s got about 3-4 more witnesses that will take us to lunch. He’s got one more witness in the afternoon and will likely rest after that.

9:58 a.m.

Judge Jackson sends jury on break early. Start back at 10:15 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 20, 2022

9:55 a.m.

Defense is trying to paint a picture that Hampton wouldn’t trust the officers and was worried about going back to prison. Also, he might not have even remembered the crash. Questioning back to prosecution.

9:50 a.m.

Defense asks if it’s possible that Hampton didn’t trust them because he’d been lied to in the past by Dallas PD.

Smith said it’s possible.

9:45 a.m.

Defense asks if Smith is aware that certain interview techniques she used (The Reid Method) has been criticized and revised recently.

She says yes but would still use them depending on the case.

9:41 a.m.

Prosecution passes questioning of Det. Smith to defense.

9:35 a.m.

Hampton and Det. Smith got into a VERY heated shouting match toward end of the interview. Lots of vulgar language, her saying he “doesn’t care that he killed a kid.” She then stormed out.

Her partner stayed back and tried to play the part of the “good cop” to get Hampton to tell more about what happened.

9:30 a.m.

ADA Coltman stops the video and asks Det. Smith if Hampton’s demeanor changed after she mentioned that a child had been killed.

Smith said “No.”

9:22 a.m.

*on video*

Detective: "3 people on the boat screaming at you that you're about hit a dock, they're all lying?"



Hampton: "They didn't say that s*** to me and I'm not stupid."#JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 20, 2022

Detective Smith after this exchange asked about Roberto saying “A child is dead.” Hampton denied hitting the dock again.

9:18 a.m.

“I like how you sit there and judge me like I’m some kind of piece of s***,” Hampton said to the other detective interviewing him.

Denied again hitting anything and said repeatedly he didn’t know why he was there.

9:16 a.m.

Smith asked him why other witnesses on the boat say he hit a dock.

He denied it.

Changes story slightly by saying he didn't drink until later. #JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 20, 2022

9:13 a.m.

Hampton says on the interview that he can’t drink because he’s on probation.

He also claimed at the beginning that he didn’t hit anything that he knew about.

“If I had hit a dock, I would’ve stopped that boat,” he said.

Multiple witnesses said the boat drove away at near full speed after the collission into the dock.

9:04 a.m.

First witness is Theresa Smith, a detective with Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

A video of an interview by detectives with Jeffrey Hampton the night of the crash is being played for the jury now.

8:58 a.m.

The witness will not be called. His lawyer has said that the inmate has elected to plead the 5th Amendment and would not testify.

He had been bussed back to Smith County from a TDCJ facility. Jury is being brought in.

First witness on Wednesday is Theresa Smith, a detective with Smith County. She was called to the scene by Game Wardens the night of the crash.

8:50 a.m.

A witness that is due to testify is currently in the Smith County Jail. It looks like both sides are trying to work logistics on getting him over here. That man’s lawyer currently talking with prosecutors.

8:45 a.m.

Issue had to do with a juror. Works a night shift and had coworkers briefly discuss the case in front of them.



After being questioned by both sides and Jackson, they do not feel it will impact juror's ability to deliberate.



They will remain on the jury. #JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 20, 2022

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sentencing trial of a Tyler man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after running over a 14-year-old with a boat on Lake Palestine in 2019 entered its second day Wednesday.

34-year-old Jeffrey Hampton admitted to causing the death of Roberto Carlos Hernandez last week, but has chosen to have a jury decide its fate.

Manslaughter is normally a second-degree felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in Texas. However, the sentencing range is enhanced to between five to 99 years due to Hampton’s past criminal convictions in Dallas.

Smith County prosecutors have asked for a life sentence for Hampton, saying he was being unduly reckless by crashing a boat at full speed through a dock and then did not stop as he left the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman showed the jury photos of Hernandez’s mutilated body after he was hit by the boat’s propellors. The images were so graphic that they were not displayed for the full courtroom to view.

He called Hernandez a “protective big brother” who was holding his two-year-old sister at the time of the crash. Hernandez was able to shield her from the boat and she escaped without so much as a scratch.

Multiple witnesses who were nearly hit by the boat themselves gave emotional testimony on Tuesday, describing what it was like seeing it plow through the dock and a nearby group of children.

"There wasn't no getting out of the way. It just missed us." -Hunter Mettlen, describing what happened before the crash.#JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 19, 2022

The boat left the scene so quickly, many initially assumed there had to be something wrong with the boat and that’s why it didn’t stop.

In the opening statement for the defense, attorney Mishae Boren called the incident a “tragedy” and as a mother to two young children herself, she “couldn’t imagine what Roberto’s family is going through.”

She also told the jury the evidence will show that Hampton and everyone else on the boat had no idea that someone else had been hit until later that night. Boren also said it’s likely Hampton will testify on his own behalf later in the trial.