LIVE BLOG: Prosecutors rest case for 40 years in Tyler murder case, Martin Reynolds to take the stand

10:37 a.m.

Prosecutors: What did you want to do when you went over there?

Reynolds: I wanted to drink.

Prosecutor: No, you went over there to kick his ass. Hadn’t yall been shit talking?

Reynolds: That didn’t mean I thought we were gonna shoot.

This is a rough paraphrase of the exchange.

10:34 a.m.

Reynolds says to prosecutors that he truly never believed Carpenter would shoot him.

Prosecutors then ask why he would take the gun.

Reynolds says “It was better to have protection than to just get shot and die.”

10:26 a.m.

“I remember him saying my name and ‘boom.’ I felt my legs go numb and it was really scary… I thought he was going to kill me.” -Martin Reynolds

Questioning passed to the prosecution. Julia Roberts walked out while he was testifying.

10:24 a.m.

“Before the shooting, I never intended on going over there to shoot him. I never intended on him shooting me… I never thought it would happen the way it did.” -Martin Reynolds

10:20 a.m.

The jury is back in the courtroom. The first witness called for the defense is Martin Reynolds himself.

9:55 a.m.

Questioning of Mr. Carpenter has ended. Prosectuion rests their case for 40 years after just Carpenter’s parents testifying.

Defense will begin after a 15-minute break.

9:51 a.m.

Robert Carpenter speaking on how he was trying to find out his son’s condition the night of the shooting. He went back-and-forth between both major hospitals in Tyler along with a bail bondsman and a detective.

9:44 a.m.

“I’ll never ever have him back. I’ll never be the person I was before I lost him. Every day is a fight for me to get up.”

-Julia Roberts on life after Carpenter’s death.

Her testimony is over. Defense had no questions. The next witness is Robert Carpenter, Andrew’s father.

9:40 a.m.

Jury now being shown photos of Drew. 1st was from a vacation in Hawaii.

2nd was one of him practicing treading water so he could pass a test for the Marines.

3rd is a picture of him with Roberts.

9:33 a.m.

“He looked for opportunities to make people smile. He let his light shine every chance he could.”

-Julia Roberts on her son Andrew Carpenter.

She says that he had taken steps to join the Marines.

9:29 a.m.

Thad Davidson asks the jury to sentence him to 10 years. Four years would already count as time served since he’s been incarcerated since 2017.

Davidson is done. 1st witness called is Julia Roberts, Andrew Carpenter’s mother.

9:26 a.m.

Davidson says that Martin Reynolds will take the stand today during this punishment phase. Davidson asks the jury to listen to him.

“There’s an army of people here that still believe in him.”

9:22 a.m.

Jiral says that he is asking for 40 years in prison for Reynolds. He’s done after roughly 5 minutes.

Thad Davidson opening statement now for the defense.

9:20 a.m.

“I got home too late last night to hold my daughter. But all I had to was wait until this morning. Julia and Rob will never stop waiting to hold their child. The defendant took that from them. They will forever be without a son.”-Bryan Jiral

9:15 a.m.

The jury has been brought into the courtroom. ADA Bryan Jiral making the opening statement for the prosecution.

9:06 a.m.

As both sets of lawyers gather their things together, a large group of supporters for Martin Reynolds has gathered in the rows behind the defense table.

9:00 a.m.

The media has gathered inside the courtroom. We are still waiting on both sets of lawyers to arrive.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man found guilty of murder late Wednesday night will likely learn his sentence on Thursday, according to the judge presiding over the case.

25-year-old Martin Reynolds was charged after a 2017 shooting left 19-year-old Andrew Carpenter dead. The two had gotten into a fight over the phone and Reynolds was driven by friends to the home Carpenter was staying.

Carpenter fired first when he saw Reynolds by shooting him in the leg with buckshot from a shotgun. Reynolds fired back with a pistol, hitting Carpenter twice and killing him.

Prosecutors argued that according to Texas law regarding self-defense, Reynolds lost his right to self-defense by starting the fight with the prank calls, driving to the home and carrying his gun illegally.

The defense argued that Carpenter fired at Reynolds despite the fact Reynolds was only holding a beer bottle when he fired. They also stated that Reynolds had gone to make peace with Carpenter.

After five hours of deliberations, a Smith County jury found Reynolds guilty of murder. The verdict was read by 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jackson stated to the jury that the punishment phase would likely conclude on Thursday.

Reynolds faces anywhere from 5-99 years in jail under Texas law. The four years that he has spent behind bars awaiting trial will count toward time served.