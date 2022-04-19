Editor’s Note: Below is a live blog of the proceedings in court. A preview of the trial can be found at the bottom of this article.

10:50 a.m.

Mettlen’s testimony ends by saying he doesn’t believe the way the boat was being driven was due to inexperience, but rather recklessness.

Next is a man named Daniel, who was also out on the lake. We are unsure of his last name. Sounded like Bendigo or Padilla.

10:45 a.m.

“You’re supposed to be going 4 miles an hour, not 50 [by the pier]. I don’t know exactly how fast he was going but it was faster than [my boat].” -Hunter Mettlen

10:41 a.m.

Defense asked if that was the first time someone with a boat near that area had been reckless.

Mettlen said no and that it was a frequent problem.

The area has been trying to add additional safety features. The prosecution is now in redirect.

10:36 a.m.

Not much other than him saying like the other witnesses that the boat was reckless.

Questioning now to defense.

10:34 a.m.

Back from break. Hunter Mettlen being asked how reckless the boat was driving. #JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 19, 2022

10:15 a.m

15-minute break right now. Hunter Mettlen still on the stand.

10:10 a.m.

Mettlen says he could “easily see where the propellors had gone through” Roberto’s body.

10:04 a.m.

“There wasn’t no getting out of the way. It just missed us.” -Hunter Mettlen, describing what happened before the crash.

10:00 a.m.

Medlin says she saw a bright bikini on the woman who yelled "Move" but never her face.



On re-direct, ADA Coltman asks how she felt as a mother herself after crash.

"It could've been one of us. Could've been all of us."

Next is Hunter Medlin, Amber's cousin.#JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 19, 2022

9:56 a.m.

Questioning of Mettlen passed to the defense.

9:45 a.m.

Brief questions again from the defense. Mostly about what stops by game wardens are common on the lake.

Next is Amber Mettlen, who was at the lake with her two sons and cousin. She was at one side of the pier when the boat crashed into it.

She testifies that someone on the boat yelled “Move” just before the crash into the pier.

9:35 a.m.

Warden Temple describes the scene as “gruesome.”

Questioning passed to the defense.

9:28 a.m.

“I saw the victim with a white sheet over him and parts of the victim on the pier.” -Warden Zach Temple

9:16 a.m.

Very brief questions from defense.

Ray says he couldn't tell if Hampton was intoxicated by the time he was arrested.



Next witness is Zach Temple, a game warden with Smith County.#JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 19, 2022

9:12 a.m.

Deputy Ray says he had to hold back Roberto’s mom when he was brought onshore. He says she was crying, saying he “was a good boy,” and that Roberto wanted to be a veterinarian.

Questioning of Deputy Ray passed to the defense.

9:06 a.m.

Deputy Ray was dispatched to the accident scene because he was the only one on active duty that spoke Spanish and all the witnesses only spoke Spanish.

He described the scene as “chaotic… witnesses were very distraught.”

9:00 a.m.

Boren says that no one on the boat, including Hampton, knew initially that someone had been hit.



She is done after 8 minutes.



First witness for the prosecution is a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff's Office. First name is Ray. Didn't catch last name.#JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 19, 2022

8:55 a.m.

ADA Coltman is done after about 12 or 13 minutes.

Next is defense attorney Mishae Boren. She opens by saying “There are not any good words to describe what happened. It’s a tragedy.”

Boren says it's likely that Hampton will likely testify on his own behalf later during this trial. #JeffreyHamptonTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 19, 2022

8:51 a.m.

“The defendant’s boat drives straight through that pier with a crowd of kids in the water… Carlos has his little sister, tried to get out of the way. But he couldn’t.” -ADA Noah Coltman



Coltman also says he was killed instantly but was able to save his 2-year-old sister’s life.

Coltman tells the jury that they are seeking a life sentence for Hampton. He says the evidence from that day alone is worth it but also for multiple prior felony convictions.

8:45 a.m.

ADA Coltman warning the jury that they will see things “no one should have to see… some of the evidence is graphic.”

8:42 a.m.

ADA Noah Coltman begins with the State’s opening statement.

8:30 a.m.

Judge Jackson calls the court to order and brings in the jury.

The jury is made up of:

5 white men

4 white women

3 black women

Preview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sentencing trial for a Tyler man charged with manslaughter begins Tuesday morning just days after pleaded guilty to a deadly wreck on Lake Palestine in 2019 that killed a teenage boy.

34-year-old Jeffrey Hampton admitted guilt on Thursday, April 14, but elected to have a jury decide his fate for sentencing.

While manslaughter is normally a second-degree felony in Texas, the punishment range is enhanced to a first-degree felony due to Hampton’s prior criminal history. This means the jury will decide on a sentence between five to 99 years, instead of two to 20.

The deadly crash killed 14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez while he was standing on a dock. He had just finished middle school at Moore Middle School in Tyler.

Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman announced in the 114th District Court during the guilty plea last week he will add special instructions for the jury to determine whether Hampton used the boat as a deadly weapon. This would affect how long Hampton would wait until he would be eligible for parole for whatever sentence the jury assigns.

Lawyers on both sides along with court staff are hopeful the trial can wrap up by Wednesday.