Editor's Note: Below is a live blog of court proceedings in the 241st District Court. Judge Jack Skeen is presiding over the case.

10:35 a.m.

Chamness: Do you believe you were wrongfully convicted?

Fulton: No.

Chamness: You believe the jury got it right?

Fulton: Yes

10:32 a.m.

Chamness spent a little more than 20 minutes on the four seconds before the crash. Now moving on to Fulton’s time in prison before this retrial for the sentencing phase.

10:29 a.m.

Chamness hammers that Fulton did not take evasive action until less than half a second before impact with Beasley’s car.

10:19 a.m.

Chamness presses that a picture of the truck appears to show it drifting out of the lane before it was physically possible to see an animal where Fulton marked on a map.

Fulton denies it saying he only gave a rough general vicinity.

10:12 a.m.

Chamness asks Fulton if it was "stupid" or selfish" that he got behind the wheel impaired?

Fulton says yes.



(Likely was not drunk but experts believe his BAC would have been around .03 or .04 at time of the crash)

10:07 a.m.

Chamness pressing Fulton on whether a phone call with his wife was what actually distracted him, rather than an animal. Fulton denies being on the phone.

9:58 a.m.

Defense ends questioning by asking what Fulton would say to Beasley's family. He says "I'm sorry for taking your everything."



ADA Heath Chamness now questioning for the State.

9:53 a.m.

Defense questions Fulton about the difficulty his children faced after he was convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

He had three sons and a daughter, who is also named Hailey.

9:45 a.m.

Fulton says that he didn’t go to Beasley’s funeral but he watched it online. He said if he was in her family’s shoes, he wouldn’t want him there either.

9:38 a.m.

Fulton says he believed a deer was off to the side of the road and it distracted him. He said he does not remember taking any evasive action to avoid Beasley’s car and had no indication he was about to hit her.

9:35 a.m.

Fulton now crying as a picture of Haile Beasley is put on a screen.

"I killed her. I hit her with my car."

"I killed her. I hit her with my car."

Says he was not paying full attention.

9:15 a.m.

Fulton is going through his life background, including when he briefly taught in the Tyler area and what made him leave the profession for a job in the oil and gas industry.

9:00 a.m.

Judge Jack Skeen calls the court to order. The first witness brought to the stand on Monday is James Fulton himself.

In the 241st District Court for the 2nd week of resentencing in the #JamesFultonTrial.

Initially sentenced to max of 10 years for the wreck that killed Haile Beasley in 2016.

Initially sentenced to max of 10 years for the wreck that killed Haile Beasley in 2016.

The first witness of the day is James Fulton himself, the defendant in the case.

Preview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The resentencing trial for a Central Texas man in Tyler for a fatal wreck on Grande Blvd. back in 2016 has entered it’s second calendar week.

46-year-old James Fulton was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for a crash that killed 21-year-old Haile Beasley in 2016 and had been sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum punishment allowed by Texas law.

Two years later, an appeals court ruled that Fulton received ineffective counsel when his lawyers chose not to present evidence that would have contradicted the testimony of a local waitress. They ordered that the conviction would stay in place, but that Fulton would receive a new sentencing trial. He has been out on bond since August 2019.

In an interview with KETK News in 2019, Beasley’s family talked about the pain that was still with them.

“He just gets to walk out and go back to his family, and he gets to travel to see his kids play baseball or football or whatever, and he gets to live life and I get to go to the cemetery and visit my child.” JENNIFER WHITTMORE, HAILE BEASLEY’S MOTHER

Fulton and Beasley’s cars collided head-on, killing Beasley but leaving Fulton uninjured. The wreck happened on a sharp curve between Hollytree Drive and Old Jacksonville Highway.

At the crash site, police did not give Fulton a breathalyzer after he refused, but did administer several sobriety tests. He was allowed to leave the scene when it was determined he was not intoxicated.

Beasley’s mother, Jennifer Whittmore, stressed her worry that people think there has to be proof that Fulton was drunk to make him guilty. She says he was charged with criminally negligent homicide, not driving while intoxicated. She tells us she believes the proof of his guilt centers on his negligence that night while driving, which is what he was ultimately charged with.

“Nothing will bring her back, and nothing does, ever and I’m fully aware, but having the punishment fit what he did, does bring a lot of comfort,” said Whittmore.