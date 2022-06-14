TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly three-and-a-half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man will go to trial for the alleged murder of his father.

39-year-old Tony Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Whitehouse.

According to a release from Sheriff Larry Smith at the time, Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock.

The case has been delayed for years due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A live blog of the trial proceedings is listed below.

—————

9:07 a.m.

*911 call*

Dispatcher: Who shot him?

Chase: I did. We got in an altercation. I was scared for my life.



Chase is incredibly calm in this 911 call. #TonyChaseTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 14, 2022

9:00 a.m.

One of the female jurors has told the court they know the victim, Edward Blaylock. Did not realize it was him until opening statements. It was the one Black woman on the jury. Both prosecution and defense agree to strike her and use an alternate juror.

First witness for the prosecution is Christina Ferrell, a dispatcher with Smith County.

8:53 a.m.

Davidson done after just a few minutes. Asks the jury to deliberate and consider “any reasonable doubt.” A break is now in progress. One of the jurors has asked to speak to the court. No clue what for.

8:51 a.m.

Noah Coltman gives the opening statement for the prosecution. He says Chase shot his father 7 times while he was laying in bed.

He believes that “This is not self-defense. It’s cold-blooded murder.”

Thad Davidson now giving defense opening statement.

8:42 a.m.

Jury make-up is a relatively even mix between men and women. Mostly white men and women. One Black woman and one Hispanic man. Did not get an exact count.

8:30 a.m.

Before the jury is brought in, lead defense attorney Thad Davison tells 114th District Judge Austin Jackson that Tony Chase will argue self-defense at the trial.

Chase will also testify in his own defense. Davidson says they will bring up prior alleged assaults by the victim Edward Blaylock.