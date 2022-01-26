LIVE BLOG: Tyler man’s murder trial enters Day 2 after witnesses testify about day of shopping center shooting

Editor’s Note: The video attached above is from Tuesday, January 25.

9:29 a.m.

Jury being shown bodycam footage of Officer Rule pulling over Perdomo on the highway.

9:23 a.m.

Officer Rule initially pulled over a silver Toyota that was not the car Perdomo was in.

The second stop that was Perdomo was at 4:40 p.m. This was 28 minutes after first report of shots fired.

9:18 a.m.

Jury now brought into the courtroom. The first witness is Officer Kim Rule, who has since left the department. She pulled over Perdomo west of Tyler roughly an hour after the shooting.

9:10 a.m.

Appears Judge Jackson will deny the request to suppress evidence from car search. Says he will look up a couple of recent cases while first witness is testifying to “make sure nothing has changed.”

9:07 a.m.

Prosecutors maintain that officers had probable cause to search the car that led to finding a receipt for ammo which led to a search warrant.

ADA Coltman says license plate matched and description of car matched.

9:05 a.m.

When asked by defense why he searched Perdomo’s car after traffic stop but before warrant was issued, Johnson answers: “I didn’t have any problem searching the entirety of the vehicle… because I believed it was used in the commission of a heinous crime.”

His testimony is over.

8:55 a.m.

Prosecutors call Ethan Johnson, a sergeant with the Tyler Police Department. He arrived to the scene of Kristian Perdomo being pulled over on Highway 64 west of Tyler.

8:45 a.m.

Judge Jackson calls the court to order. The defense is challenging a search of Perdomo’s car after he was pulled over the day of the shooting.

A hearing will be held outside the presence of the jury.

Recap of Day 1

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with murder from a 2018 shopping center shooting enters the second day of his trial on Wednesday after multiple witnesses testified what they saw more than three years ago.

28-year-old Kristian Perdomo is accused of shooting 45-year-old Bradley Brockman in broad daylight at the Westwood Shopping Center just after 4 p.m. on December 16, 2018.

In their opening statement on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman said “the evidence will show that Kristian Perdomo is a cold-blooded killer.” He also stated that some of what they will hear “is the worst of humanity.”

The defense team, led by Brett Harrison and Buck Files, decided to not give an opening statement.

Unknown to the jury, law enforcement was adamant when Perdomo was arrested in 2018 that they believed he was the shooter in four other killings within a ten-day span. However, he was never charged with those murders. It remains unclear why the Smith County District Attorney’s Office never pursued charges.

The jury was shown 911 calls and body camera footage of officers who were first on the scene, despite defense objections for hearsay. Officer William Moore, a Tyler Police Department officer at the time, was first on the scene after being flagged down in traffic.

Coltman had actually questioned Brockman about an assault case the day before he was shot. Coltman asked if the assault had anything to do with the shooting. Moore says he doesn’t know. He only responded to the scene.

Multiple witnesses testified about seeing a man in a black hoodie and red bandanna shoot Brockman in the head while in the parking lot. While several described his outfit and getaway car, none were able to get a definitive look at the shooter’s face.