11:51 a.m.

Defense asked about witnesses correcting each other at the scene.

The prosecution comes back with questions about how a common theme of a suspect description was needed after the shooter fled.

Questioning is over for Mr. Moore. It is time for lunch break.

11:45 a.m.

Questioning of Moore passed back to the prosecution.

11:42 a.m.

Defense attorney Brett Harrison asks about when Moore first arrives at the scene and all the witnesses were talking at once.

He is talking about people correcting each other at times on what they saw.

11:33 a.m.

Lengthy sidebar at Judge Jackson’s stand between all attorneys. It was after questioning Moore about handwritten notes he made at the scene.

Not sure what it was about. He is now asking about the assault case Moore asked Brockman about the day before the shooting.

11:27 a.m.

We are finally back. Lawyers debating what can be said by Officer Moore about shell casings at the scene. They don’t want to open door to other unsolved murders that Perdomo was never charged in.

Defense attorney Brett Harrison objects to not being able to ask about him picking up the casings w/o opening the door to questions about why from the prosecution.

10:45 a.m.

The prosecution has finished questioning Officer Moore. Judge Jackson has called for a 15-minute break before the defense begins.

10:44 a.m.

Brockman had a panhandling sign with him when he was shot that read “Please help keep my kids dry and warm.”

10:41 a.m.

“I’ve never seen a murder like that, or a murder at all,” one of the witnesses told Officer Moore at the scene.

10:32 a.m.

Officer Moore had spoken to the victim, Bradley Brockman, the day before the shooting in reference to an assault case.

10:27 a.m.

Witnesses disagree on the race of the shooter but nearly everyone says he was wearing a black hoodie, red bandanna and drove away in a silver car.

10:20 a.m.

Officer Moore’s bodycam footage, which the lawyers debated about this morning before the jury was brought in, is now being shown to the jury.

10:11 a.m.

ADA Coltman hints in questioning that Officer Moore had answered an assault call the day before with someone who was at the scene.

Coltman asked if the assault had anything to do with the shooting. Moore says he doesn’t know. He only responded.

10:08 a.m.

Officer Moore was about to turn at an intersection when a driver kept honking at him, pulled up to his right and told him a man had been shot. The driver asked that he follow him back.

10:04 a.m.

Defense asks about other witnesses speaking to each other and trying to relay information quickly.

She is done.

The next witness is Officer William Moore with the Tyler Police Department. He has since retired after 23 years.

10:00 a.m.

Questioning of Cook passed to the defense. They ask about 5 of the 7 callers did not identify themselves and does not know if they were able to get track them down.

9:54 a.m.

Multiple callers followed the silver Toyota Avalon from the scene and gave dispatchers the license plate and physical description of damage to the car. They also gave info on the direction it was traveling.

9:50 a.m.

Second 911 caller identified the color, make and model of the getaway car. The defense objected to that second call being included because the caller did not identify himself.

Judge Jackson overruled it.

9:45 a.m.

911 calls are being played for the jury now. Seven different calls were received by Tyler PD for the shooting.

9:32 a.m.

ADA Coltman done after 15 minutes. The defense has no opening statement.

The first witness is Amanda Cook, the custodian of record for the Tyler police department. She logs 911 calls.

9:28 a.m.

“It is because of these witnesses that the driver of that silver Toyota Avalon wasn’t able to get away that way.” -ADA Noah Coltman

He also describes that Perdomo was wearing the same outfit described by officers and found a receipt for the same kind of ammo used in the shooting.

Officers also got a search warrant and found the same gun hidden in the car.

9:22 a.m.

“While you will see and hear some the worst things of humanity, you will also see some of the best from these witnesses.” -ADA Noah Coltman

9:17 a.m.

Prosecutor Noah Coltman is now giving his opening statement.

“Much of the evidence in this case is hard to watch. It will show that Kristian Perdomo is a cold-blooded killer.”

9:16 a.m.

Jury now being brought in: nine white women, one Black woman, one Hispanic woman, two white men.

One of them is an alternate. THe indictment is now being read

9:10 a.m.

Bodycam footage over. Defense attorney F.R. Files objects to the video being shown due to hearsay, saying it involves cross conversations and multiple people talking at once.

Judge Jackson overrules, citing a Supreme Court case that allowed a similar video.

8:58 a.m.

One of the witnesses was able to give officers at the scene the license plate of the getaway car.

8:50 a.m.

Bodycam footage from the scene is being played without the jury being in the room. The footage shows the victim Bradley Brockman shortly after being shot in the head lying in the parking lot.

Also, witnesses describe the getaway car. Four or five of them were trying to describe the shooter to the police officer at the same time. The consensus was a Hispanic male with dark hair and wearing a hoodie with kakis.

8:45 a.m.

Lawyers for both sides working through a couple pieces of evidence and deciding whether they can be shown to the jury.

Also, certain witnesses will not be allowed to be recorded.

8:30 a.m.

Judge Jackson calls the court to order. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is represented by Noah Coltman along with Emil Mikkelsen. The head defense attorney is Brett Harrison, assisted by Buck Files.

One of the jurors has already been excused due to some kind of conflict. Both prosecutors and the defense team agreed on striking the juror and taking up one of the alternates.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with murder for a 2018 shooting at Westwood Shopping Center, and who police believed was connected to four other fatal shootings in Smith County, has his trial begin Tuesday morning.

28-year-old Kristian Perdomo was arrested after authorities said at the time that they believed the shooting to be gang-related. Law enforcement claimed at the time that Perdomo was suspected of being the gunman in five fatal shootings in less than two weeks. However, more than three years later, he still has only been charged with one count of murder.

Officers responded to the Taco Bell in the shopping center just after 4 p.m. on December 16, 2018, after calls to 911 reported shots being fired.

An arrest warrant obtained at the time said that a witness saw a man in a black hoodie and red bandana approach 45-year-old Bradley Brockman and fire a gun. Brockman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He died three days later.

The witness saw the shooter flee the scene and tried to follow him, but eventually lost its trace. A Tyler PD officer later pulled over the suspected vehicle on Highway 64 West near Toll 49. Perdomo was arrested at the scene.

Perdomo has been held in the Smith County Jail for the last three years awaiting trial, one of the hundreds of criminal defendants who have had their trials delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a Zoom hearing in 2020, his defense attorneys announced that a plea offer had been extended, but that Perdomo had rejected it.

Perdomo has been held in the Smith County Jail on a $2.25 million bond. He is facing up to life in prison if convicted.